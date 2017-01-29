Carson City area senior lunch menus for Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City area senior lunch menus for Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2017
January 29, 2017
Note: Menus for week of Jan. 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, house salad, grain bread, apple butter, apricots and oatmeal cookies.
TUESDAY: Bean burritos, Spanish rice, corn and Mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat rolls, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad, assorted dressing and grapes.
THURSDAY: Chili over twice baked potatoes, green beans, corn bread muffins, carrot salad and fresh fruit.
FRIDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, diced peaches, apple juice, cake and ice cream.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Pesto chicken Florentine with penne, tossed salad, low-sodium and low-fat dressing, fresh strawberries, whole wheat rolls and margarine.
TUESDAY: Chile relleno bake, refried beans, garden salad, dressing and mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff with noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, pears and cookies.
THURSDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, baked beans, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, low-sodium ketchup, sliced red onion and cantaloupe.
FRIDAY: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, peaches, pineapple and brownies.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chili with beans, cottage cheese and pineapple, corn bread and frosted brownies.
TUESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwiches, coleslaw, cream corn, steamed spinach and tapioca pudding.
WEDNESDAY: N/A
THURSDAY: N/A
FRIDAY: N/A
Silver Springs Senior Center, 1050 Pyramid Ave.:
MONDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers and fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, vegetable salad, dressing, garlic bread and orange slices.
WEDNESDAY: Baked potatoes stuffed with ground beef, cheese, sour cream, margarine, carrots, pineapple, grape juice and apple crisp.
THURSDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peach cobbler.
FRIDAY LUNCH 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Sausage and egg bake, hot oatmeal and apricot halves.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Creamy herb pork chops, mashed potatoes, carrots, rolls and salad.
TUESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwiches, corn on the cob, spinach, coleslaw and pudding.
WEDNESDAY: N/A
THURSDAY: N/A
FRIDAY BREAKFAST 10-11: N/A
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Hot dogs, macaroni salad, vegetables and tapioca.
TUESDAY: Chicken cacciatore, linguine, squash blend, mixed greens and peanut butter cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Mongolian beef, fried rice, Asian vegetables, egg rolls and tapioca.
THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and oranges.
FRIDAY BREAKFAST 8:30 a.m.: French toast, eggs, sausage, fruit and pastries.
