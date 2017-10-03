Carson City artist featured at gallery

The Carson City Art Gallery is featuring the work of late Carson City artist Scott Tyzbir during October.

Tyzbir began drawing with pencils while serving time in prison at the request of his son Cody, who died soon after in 2004.

American Indian culture is a predominant theme of Tyzbir's work. He was the son of a Sioux father and a Cherokee mother, said Wendi Tyzbir, his widow.

Tyzbir first received public recognition for his artwork in 2012 when he placed second in the Nevada Artists Association Nevada Day Art Show held at the Brewery Arts Center.

Tyzbir entered the show each subsequent year and in 2016 he took home three ribbons.

His work will be on display at the gallery through Nov. 1.

Recommended Stories For You

A reception will be held Oct. 6 from 4 -7 p.m. at Carson City Art Gallery, 110 S. Curry St.