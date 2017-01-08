Carson City birth announcements for Dec. 15-28, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center:

To Elizabeth and Brandon Robinson of Carson City, Annabelle Rose Robinson, born Dec. 15, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Stephanie and Carter Christensen of Gardnerville, Calvin Rhett Christensen, born Dec. 15, 2016, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kaitlan and Mitchell Ziemer of Gardnerville, Cameron Reed Ziemer, born Dec. 19, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Maria Alva-Correa and Michael Neuffer of Gardnerville, Isabel Lynn Neuffer, born Dec. 19, 2016, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces; and Emma Maria Neuffer, born Dec. 19, 2016, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Danielle and Rickey Pointer of Dayton, Allen Jeremiah Lee Pointer, born Dec. 20, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Kayla and Anthony Firestone of Carson City, Annabelle Grace Firestone, born Dec. 20, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Silvya de la Rosa and Raul Tejeda of Minden, Camila Tejeda, born Dec. 21, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Heidi and Peter Claridge of Carson City, Eugene Lawrence Claridge, born Dec. 21, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Taylor and Kevin Peck of Carson City, Ezra Athan Peck, born Dec. 22, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Carrie and Charles Gray of Carson City, Mason Alexander Gray, born Dec. 22, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Elizabeth and Anthony Kingsland of Reno, Keegan Harrison Kingsland, born Dec. 23, 2016, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Bonnie and John Hartley of Dayton, Jude Nicholas Hartley, born Dec. 25, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Kelly and David Webster of Reno, Kinsey Madison Webster, born Dec. 26, 2016, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Joyce and Matthew Cole of Minden, Juliet Marie Cole, born Dec. 26, 2016, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Anna Gustafson of Carson City, Oliver Joseph Gustafson-Hammond, born Dec. 27, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Karolyn Hughes-Gannon and Wesley Gannon of Dayton, Beau Patrick Hughes Gannon, born Dec. 27, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Makiko and Jared Trask of Minden, Liam Luke Trask, born Dec. 27, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Sarah Flaig and Logan Anderson of Carson City, Hayden Rachelle Anderson, born Dec. 28, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Micaela Surgett and Jonathan Terra of Dayton, Camdyn Pointer Terra, born Dec. 28, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Michelle Howe of South Lake Tahoe, Levi Joseph Howe, born Dec. 28, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.