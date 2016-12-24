Carson City birth announcements for Dec. 8-20, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center:

To Lindsay and Joseph Heldenbrand of Carson City, Reagan Lenore Heldenbrand, born Dec. 8, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Elizabeth and Brandon Robinson of Carson City, Annabelle Rose Robinson, born Dec. 15, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Stephanie and Carter Christensen of Gardnerville, Calvin Rhett Christensen, born Dec. 15, 2016, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Mayra and Jonas Parra Aguilar of Carson City, Amalia Alejandra Parra, born Dec. 7, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jasmin and Dwayne Ruiz of Smith, Deanna Lucille Ruiz, born Dec. 11, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Rachel and Easton Rodriguez of Minden, Lane Tucker Rodriguez, born Dec. 12, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Miranda and John Smith of Dayton, Ian Mathew Smith, born Dec. 13, 2016, weighing 9 pounds and one ounce.

To Sara Bachman and Scott Schroeder of Carson City, Xander Kevin Schroeder, born Dec. 14, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Meagan and Aaron Grayshield of Carson City, Ryan Louis Grayshield, born Dec. 16, 2016, weighing 8 pounds.

To Amber Williams and Richard Fraser Jr. of Carson City, Richard Alexander Fraser, born Dec. 18, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Paola Mendez-Bauer and Paul Pruteanu of Carson City, Makayla Rose Pruteanu, born Dec. 19, 2016, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Hillary and Roger Arnaud of Gardnerville, Cillian Atlas Arnaud, born Dec. 20, 2016, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.