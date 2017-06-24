Carson City birth announcements for June 6-21, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Ofelia Alvarez and Noe Alvarez-Garcia of Yerington, Matthew Jesus Alvarez, born June 6, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Lisa Shores and Alexander Weckmann of Carson City, Wyatt Alexander Weckmann, born June 10, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Marina Espinoza and Manuel Villarreal-Mata of Carson City, Maiya Laylyn Villarreal, born June 11, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Michelle McQueary and Brandon Rudder of Carson City, Koda Bradley Andrew Rudder, born June 12, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Stephanie and Anthony Alvarado of Gardnerville, Rufino Steven Dee Alvarado, born June 14, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Christie and Andrew Workman of Carson City, Goldie Ann Workman, born June 14, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Annay Mejorado-Ruiz and Jose Ortiz Trejo of Carson City, Adriel Alexander Ortiz Ruiz, born June 14, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Sylhhara Bush and Michael Grant of Gardnerville, Kingston James Grant, born June 16, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Catherine Evans and Louvain Erwin of Carson City, Shelby Jean Evans, born June 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Cecilia Flores Mendoza and Daniel Sarabia of Carson City, Carter Kash Sarabia, born June 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Jennifer and Daniel Ceballos of Carson City, Lucas Ezra Ceballos, born June 19, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Amanda Heckart and Joshua Morinaga of Carson City, Maura Elise Heckart-Morinaga, born June 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Aprille and Daniel Knight of Carson City, Jayden Richard Knight, born June 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Megan and Evan Sanborn of Dayton, Avaree Karey-Lisz Sanborn, born June 22, 2017, weighing 9 pounds.

To Zinay Olvera and Anthony Smith of Carson City, Bernadette Ann Smith-Olvera, born June 22, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.