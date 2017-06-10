Carson City birth announcements for May 12-June 1, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Danielle and Taylor Thornton of Gardnerville, Ezra James Thornton, born May 12, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Ashley Hartshorn of Reno, Carter Anthony Hartshorn, born May 13, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce.

To Ashley Ortiz of Carson City, Nevaeh Ruth Jervik-Harrell, born May 9, 2017, weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Holly Turner and Stephen Harris of Dayton, Fynn Lee Harris, born May 9, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Jessica Carnett and Aaron Holmes of Carson City, Ayla Ann Holmes, born May 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Melissa Mesorana and Paul Somers of Carson City, Selyse Everlyn Somers, born May 15, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Shayna and Corey Stockton of Dayton, Sadie Belle Stockton, born May 18, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Brenda Ortiz and Martin Escobar of Carson City, Izzak Alexander Escobar, born May 24, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Claudia Gonzalez and Cameron Quezada of Carson City, Evelyn Limon-Quezada, born May 25, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Anissa Anaya and Louis Hernandez of Dayton, Messiah King Hernandez, born May 25, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Itandewy Espinosa-Sandoval and Juan Sandoval of Carson City, Antonio Owen Sandoval, born May 27, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Tristyn Gunter and Nicholas Morrow of Carson City, Masen Lesco Morrow, born May 25, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 4.5 ounces.

To Victoria and Clinton Neer of Reno, Charlotte Anne Neer, born May 25, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Angelica Giron and Francisco Perez of Yerington, Cruz Francisco Perez, born May 27, 2017, weighing 8 pounds.

To Jennifer Evans and Gert Culver of Genoa, Amy Cecilia Culver, born May 16, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Gina Viscarret and Tyrone Souffront of Carson City, Mayson Joseph Viscarret-Souffront, born May 17, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Nicole Joy and Tucker Holmes of Carson City, Pierston Marshall Holmes, born May 20, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and one ounce.

To Jessie and Coleman Welty of Carson City, Augustus Michael Welty, born May 22, 2017, weighing 8 pounds.

To Jessenia Morales of Carson City, Damian Alexander Morales, born May 22, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Meaghan and Michael Rhoades of Dayton, Myles Preston Rhoades, born May 22, 2017, weighing 8 pounds.

To Cheyenne Martinez and Anthony Kancler of Fernley, Aluki Vernon Kancler, born May 30, 2017, weighing 8 pounds.

To Kirstie Wood and Jonathon Blackwell of Gardnerville, Ronan Grey Blackwell, born May 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Shauna and Allen Wooldridge of Incline Village, Henry James Wooldridge, born May 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.

To Anne Marie White and Jonathan Moore of Carson City, Ashley Elizabeth Moore, born May 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Kaysha and Daren Kight of Carson City, Penelope Grace Kight, born June 1, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Ashley Mattson and Trevor Tholen of Gardnerville, Ozias Wayne Tholen, born June 1, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.