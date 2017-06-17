Carson City birth announcements for May 30-June 8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Shauna and Allen Wooldridge of Incline Village, Henry James Wooldridge, born May 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds.

To Sarah and Daniel Stout of Gardnerville, Novella Elyse Stout, born May 30, 2017, weighing 4 pounds and 11 ounces; and Mikelle Irie Stout, born May 30, 2017, weighing 4 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Kirstie Wood and Jonathon Blackwell of Gardnerville, Ronan Grey Blackwell, born May 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Shelby Francoeur-Snow and Brian Snow of Carson City, Etta Jeanne Snow, born May 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Megan and Terrance Garcia of Carson City, Wren Honor Garcia, born May 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Annie Garcia and Heber Garcia-Perez of Dayton, Benjamin Asher Garcia, born May 31, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Erica and Erick Wilson of Carson City, Penelope Margret Wilson, born May 31, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Kelly Caisse and Gilberto Berumen of Smith, Isabella Rose Berumen, born May 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Anne Marie White and Jonathan Moore of Carson City, Ashley Elizabeth Moore, born May 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Amber DiFede Ruiz and Danny Vasquez Lopez of Gardnerville, Mateo Pablo Vasquez, born May 31, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Avalon Jones and Logan Mullis of Carson City, Aedyn James Mullis, born June 5, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Ofelia Alvarez and Noe Alvarez-Garcia of Yerington, Matthew Jesus Alvarez, born June 6, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Serena Bautista and Christopher Monjes Jr. of Carson City, Christopher Allen Monjes III, born June 6, 2017, weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Brenna and James Bull of Reno, Bentley Craig Bull, born June 8, 2017, weighing 9 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Rachel Nowlain-Sisk and Clinton Sisk of Carson City, Evelyn Grace Nowlain-Sisk, born June 8, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Gabriela Ortega and Jose Zataray of Dayton, Elizabeth Ortega Zataray, born June 13, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.