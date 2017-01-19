Carson City Board of Supervisors holding workshop on city operations | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is holding a workshop on Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda includes a talk on the role of the supervisors presented by Robert Morin, with Western Nevada College. Marlene Rebori, with University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension, will talk about public engagement. Lee Plemel, director, Community Development, will give an overview of the city planning process. Adriana Fralick, chief deputy district attorney, will discuss open meeting law. Darren Schulz, director, Public Works, will give an update on asset management and streets. Chief Financial Officer Nancy Paulson will make a presentation on the budget for fiscal year 2018.

Plans to host a workshop were discussed at the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.

The workshop will start at 8:30 a.m. and is being held in the Carson Nugget Hall, Aspen Building, Western Nevada College, 2201 W. College Parkway.