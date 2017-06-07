Carson City brews up plenty of fun this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

Every weekend this summer will provide plenty of chances to get out in Carson City and this weekend is no different. Here are some of the events planned for this weekend:

Capital City Brewfest

The Capital City Brewfest, a fundraiser for Carson City Rotary, is returning to downtown this year. The Brewfest will include 27 breweries from all over Northern Nevada and California. It will run 5-10 p.m. Saturday along Carson Street, which will be closed from Second to Fourth streets. General admission is $30.

In addition to beer, food trucks will also be scattered throughout downtown, along with live music. A special wristband is available for $5 to designated drivers. Other partners in the event include the Fox Brewpub and the Carson Visitors Bureau.

Airport Open House

The Carson City Airport will hold its annual Open House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the event is free. Among the attractions will be the Cactus Air Force Wings and Wheels Museum Aircraft; B-25 Tootsie, A-26, OV-10 Bronco, AH-1 Cobra helicopter and TBM Avenger.

Among the activities will be ground bound experimental aircraft, balloon rides, live simulated machine gun shooting, introductory and scenic flights, rides on the SUSV Tracked Military Vehicle and EAA Complimentary Flights.

The event will begin with the EAA pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and there will be food and beverages available throughout the day. Youth ages 8 to 17 will also have a chance to sign up with the EAA-Young Eagles.

Farmers Market

The 3rd and Curry Street Farmers Market has returned and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 30. Ricky D will provide live music. The market features more than 30 vendors per week In addition to the produce, the market also offers a variety of fresh baked breads and pastries, jams and honeys, house and garden plants and arranged planters.

Downtown Revival Car Show set for Saturday

The Carson City Downtown Revival Car Show, open to all vehicles, will be held at the Carson Nugget from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Participants have the chance to win several trophies — like Governor's, Mayor's and Sheriff's picks — and awards, such as most distance traveled.

The event also includes music, a poker walk and scavenger hunt in addition to goodie bags for the first 100 attendees.

Entry costs $25, a fee to benefit Food For Thought, cancer research at the University of Nevada, Reno, and the Nevada Military Support Alliance.

For information, contact Jim or Sharon Hoff at 775-324-7759 or hoffer1964@charter.net.

Nevada State Fair

The Nevada State Fair returns to Carson City and runs from today through Sunday at Mills Park. The fair features carnival rides, ongoing live entertainment, more than 100 vendors, a classic car show in Marv Teixeira Pavilion and the Rendezvous Civil War battle reenactments. And of course there will be tons of food.

An opening ceremony with the Nevada National Guard Joint Forces Color Guard, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, State Controller Ron Knecht and Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell takes place at the main stage today at 1 p.m.

Also, a Wild West Wine Run on the V&T Railroad departs from the Carson City Depot at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $25 per person.

The fair's main stage entertainment includes DJ Elyon, Reno Rock Camp and Apothic on Thursday, The Ignitor, Valentine Rodeo and Son D Barrio on Friday, Canyon White, Reno Sparks Cinderella and cowboy poet Tony Arginto on Saturday, and Ballet Folklorico de la Sierra, Rick Radecki and Donny DeVille and The Eldorados on Sunday.

The Rendezvous starts at 3 p.m. today and runs through Sunday.

A full schedule for main stage entertainment and the Rendezvous is available at http://www.nevadastatefair.org.

The Party at the Pavillion car show runs Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a street dance from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 11 a.m.

The carnival is operated by Brass Ring Amusements Midway of Fun.

Ticket books or wrist bands for unlimited carnival rides are $30.

The fair runs today through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Parking is available at Carson High School.