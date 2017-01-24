Carson City business survey results: Better downtown housing needed | NevadaAppeal.com

More than two-thirds of respondents to Carson City’s latest business survey said they would live downtown if the kind of housing they wanted was available.

The survey, however, received only 280 responses so is not scientifically valid.

“With a lower number of responses, the survey results are definitely skewed toward members of our community that currently own their own residences, are decidedly female and Caucasian, are more educated, have higher incomes and get their information through online resources.

Any interpretation of the results must be looked at through these biases,” read the city press release. “Since the results are biased, there will not be any future steps taken with this data.”

Of the 65 percent of respondents who said they would live downtown, the preferred type of housing were townhouses, condominium, single-family house and apartment, in that order.

Of the 35 percent of respondents who didn’t want to live downtown, the majority of respondents said they were happy with current living situation, there wasn’t enough parking downtown and street closures for events were inconvenient.

The survey results are available at http://www.carson.org/transparency/downtown-residential-survey

The next online survey will be posted in the next few weeks and be about the Senior Center and its services.