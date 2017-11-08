Carson City CEO named to national association board
November 8, 2017
Karl Hutter, president and CEO of Click Bond in Carson City, has been named to the board of directors of the National Association of Manufacturers.
NAM President Jay Timmons said Hutter is "a true leader in our industry and he will bring valuable insights to the NAM Board of Directors."
Hutter, who took the position of CEO after Collie Hutter moved to become president of Click Bond's board, said it's important officials in Washington, D.C., "understand how their work affects the more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing and what our sector contributes to U.S. economic and national security."
Click Bond has served the aerospace industry with high tech fastening and assembly products since 1987.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Nevada Guard soldier: ‘She literally took a bullet for me’
- Carson City DA’s office helps in aftermath of Vegas shooting
- In Carson City, Adam Laxalt says Nevada is headed in right direction
- Lecture to tell plans for Carson City’s Stewart Indian School
- Nevada brothel owner backs federal court case to legalize prostitution