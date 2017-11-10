Carson City Chief Deputy Clerk Aubrey Rowlatt running for Clerk-Recorder

Carson City Chief Deputy Clerk Aubrey Rowlatt is running run for the office of Carson City County Clerk-Recorder in 2018.

Rowlatt has served as the chief deputy clerk for Carson City since 2015 and assisted in two legislative sessions, researching and testifying on proposed legislation on behalf of the Clerk's Marriage, Notary and Election departments.

Prior to that, she served as deputy recorder for Douglas County.

Rowlatt said her primary objective is to maintain the integrity of the department fostered by Alan Glover and Sue Merriwether.

She was instrumental in acquiring new voting equipment for the city.

"During the 2016 election cycle we heard from many constituents regarding their concerns and wishes to vote on a paper ballot," Rowlatt said. "Sue and I researched the two different types of voting equipment certified in Nevada and determined the ExpressVoteBallot Marking Device was the best fit for Carson City. This voting system will provide a paper ballot that voters will use to verify their electronically marked touch screen selections, simplifying the voting experience."

Rowlatt will lead the training for election workers and staff on the new equipment as well as manage an open house for the public on the new voting system.

Merriwether said she will not seek re-election and supports Rowlatt's bid for her position.

"Aubrey has been training closely with me for the past two years," Merriwether said. "She has a thorough industrial knowledge of the responsibilities and challenges of the office and the experience to perform the duties of this position. I feel confident she is the best candidate."