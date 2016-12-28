Carson City Christmas tree disposal services being offered | NevadaAppeal.com

The holidays are over, time to take down the Christmas tree.

Waste Management Inc., Carson City’s trash collector, is offering curbside pickup as well as drop-off bins.

Curbside collection is available Jan. 2-6 on regular pick up days.

All decorations, lights and tinsel should be removed and trees more than six feet tall should be cut into sections no longer than six feet each.

Drop-off bins will be available on the same days at five locations:

The parking lot of Big Lots at Clearview Drive and South Carson Street.

The Carson City Public Works yard at Butti Way and East 5th Street.

Bully’s parking lot at 3530 N. Carson St.

The Waste Management parking lot at 5560 Sheep Dr.

And the Carson City Landfill, 3600 Flint Road.

After Jan. 6, trees will have to be disposed of either at the landfill or cut into three-foot sections to fit into the Waste Management trucks during normal trash collection.

If recycled, the trees will be chipped into mulch. Last year, the city was able to redirect about 60 tons of wood waste from the landfill.

For more information, call Carson City Environmental Control Authority at 887-2355 ext. 7390, 7380 or 7376.