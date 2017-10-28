Carson City deemed Most Bearded Community.

With more than 45 bearded attendees taking the stage, Carson City took home the title of The Most Bearded Community for another year, resulting from Nevada Day's Annual Beard Contest.

Beard enthusiasts from the northern region of the state compete in Carson City's annual tradition with different categories. The first competition of the tradition began in 1964, Virginia City versus Carson City.

Longest Beard: Joe Monzo

Blackest Beard: Bill C.

Whitest Beard: Mike Coli

Reddest Beard: Joe Clark

Recommended Stories For You

Scruffiest: Stink E.

Fullest Beard and Best Beard Overall: Sean Miller