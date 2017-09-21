Carson City dentist retires after 40 years

After 40 years of dentistry, and 37 of it practiced in Carson City, Frederick T. Young, D.M.D., retired Thursday.

Young appointed Paul D. Hartman, D.M.D., to take over his staff and office at 804 E. Robinson Street, and his first day will be Wednesday, Oct. 4.

About 1,400 of his patients were notified about his retirement.

"You are not only my patients but you are also my friends," Young wrote in the letter. "I am truly grateful for the support."

Born and raised in Carson City, Young is married and has two children and one granddaughter. Young enjoys skiing, riding horses and other outdoor activities — all that he will continue throughout his retirement.

He and his wife enjoy supporting local youth activities, participating in the Adopt-a-Vet program, attending games at the University of Nevada, Reno, and local 4-H Clubs.

Young obtained his undergraduate degree from UNR and attend the University of Oregon – Health Science Center in Portland, where he earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine degree.

He's a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Nevada Dental Association, Northern Nevada Dental Society and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.