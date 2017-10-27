Carson City Dream Center looks to expand

The Carson City Dream Center is looking to expand and needs the community's help to do so.

The Dream Center is a local non-profit organization that works toward helping those most in need in Carson City. Currently the 70-volunteer operation is working out of one of the churches on the outskirts of Carson, however, they're in need of finding their own space as quickly as possible.

"We are bursting at the seams, we need more space because we keep growing," said Dream Center director Susan Sorenson.

The organization provides food and clothing to those in need in addition to providing workforce training and teen mentoring. They also provide home cooked meals and supplies for those living out of motels, and have handed out 4,000 rescue bags filled with necessary, basic supplies.

"There are lots of people who feel invisible, lonely and have additions, I don't think there is such a thing as too much help," Sorenson said. "Lots of our organizations do great work but there are still a lot of unmet needs that we can meet."

But to continue their operations, they need to find bigger quarters than their 2,500 square foot facility. Sorenson said they're hoping to find a bigger space where they have plenty of storage for their supplies and classroom space to facilitate their programs.

Sorenson said they also hope a bigger facility will help bring in more volunteers to help with their organization.

"We have a few projects in the pipeline right now, we just have to have the storage space but would also like to be able to bring people to us and all of that would help us expand," Sorenson said. "We see unmet needs in the community and a bigger place would help with that."

The organization has been looking for about two months for their ideal space, and Sorenson said they're in need of the community's help to make it happen.

To help with the building search, to sign up to volunteer or for information visit nndreamcenter.org or contact 775-443-4090.