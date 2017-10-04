Carson City driver killed when trying to avoid horse

A Carson City driver was killed when he tried to avoid a horse early Saturday morning in Lyon County.

Andrew Woods Corbin, 26, died as a result of the incident.

At 12:45 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of a serious injury crash on US50, east of Silver Springs. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 1998 maroon Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it struck a feral horse in the roadway. The driver attempted to avoid the horse, but overcorrected the vehicle causing him to lose control, NHP stated.

The Explorer began to roll over causing the unrestrained Corbin to be ejected from the vehicle. Corbin was transported via CareFlight to a hospital in Reno where he died.

Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Garretson at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding case No. 17070902942.