Carson City Food For Thought benefits from $2,200 donation | NevadaAppeal.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates-Carson City, the Maggert team at Guild Mortgage in Minden and Steve and Wendy Kaplan, owners of Carson City Square, recently raised over $2,200 for Food for Thought, Inc. The nonprofit organization provides weekend food to local children, most of them homeless, participating in the subsidized meal programs at school. Now in its 11th year in Carson City, Food for Thought also runs a summer program that provides healthy lunches to children at two locations during the summer. To make a donation, call Marlene Maffei, executive director of Food for Thought, at 775-885-7770.