Carson City gun club celebrates 75 years with special deals | NevadaAppeal.com

The Capitol City Gun Club is celebrating 75 years in business with deals on shooting, raffle drawings and other prizes.

"We want to get the word out and give people the opportunity to come down and check us out," said Dave Gilles, the club's treasurer. "We're still convinced probably 70 percent of the population in Carson City doesn't know this place exists. It's a big secret."

During the anniversary celebration on Aug. 19 and 20, rounds — which are normally $6 for members and $8 for non-members — are 75 cents for everyone.

"This place is always open to the public," Gilles said. "You don't need to be a member to shoot here."

Raffle tickets will also be sold for 75 cents for a $2,000 shotgun. Other shotguns, ice chests and more assorted prizes will also be given away.

The range will stay open until 9 p.m. Aug. 19 with flash targets.

"When you hit those targets, they poof," Gilles explained. "They make a big orange ball under the lights because they are full of chalk."

The club kicked off in spring of 1942 with 10 dedicated shotgun shooters who decided to form a trapshooting club.

It started on Fairview Drive, with one pad dedicated to trap shooting. Over the years, it moved four times, eventually ending up at its present location at 3590 Arrowhead Drive.

It has since grown to include six trap houses, two skeet fields, a five stand and a 14-station sporting clays course. More than 1,400 people use the facility each year.

Yearly memberships are $60 per family, which saves $2 off of each round.

"That adds up quickly," Gilles pointed out.

Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.