Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Jan. 6. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

The Basil, 311 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Panda Kitchen, 1986 E. William St., 97 points. Some food items were not labeled and dated. The ice scoop was being stored in the ice, corrected on site. The garbage storage container lids weren’t closed.