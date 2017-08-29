Carson City health inspections for Aug. 18, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Aug. 18. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Carson Nugget, Angelina's Italian Bistro, 507 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Carson Nugget, Garden Cafe, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Carson Nugget, High Sierra Loft, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Carson Nugget, sports bar, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Dotty's, 3305 Market St., Suite 10, 100 points.

Holiday Inn Express, 4055 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Sonic Drive-In, 1856 E. College Parkway, 100 points.

Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St., 99 points. The paneling behind the employee sink was separating from the wall.

Adele's, bar and lounge, 1112 N. Carson St., 97 points. Paper towels were missing from the employee sink at the bar, corrected on site.

Carson Nugget, Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St., 96 points. Chlorine residual was missing from the final rinse cycle of the low-temperature dishwasher.

Adele's, restaurant, 1112 N. Carson St., 95 points. A refrigerator was keeping food at 47 degrees. The food inside the unit was transferred to a working refrigerator.

Carson Nugget, main kitchen, 507 N. Carson St., 95 points. Some of the refrigeration units under the cooking equipment were operating at 47 degrees.

National's Cafe, 1701 N. Carson St., 95 points. Eggs were found above prepared foods in the reach-in refrigerator, corrected on site. Some food wasn't labeled and dated.

El Paisano Taqueria, 3359 E. Highway 50, 93 points. Meat in the hot holding area was found below 135 degrees. Food in the reach-in refrigerator was at 55 degrees. Rice needed to be kept in the cold holding area. Floors and nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils weren't clean. Grease was found coating the hood vents.