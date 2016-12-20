Carson City health inspections for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Dec. 16. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Casino Fandango, Duke’s Steak House, 3800 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Casino Fandango, meat department, 3800 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Smith’s Food & Drug, produce, 599 E. William St., 100 points.

Casino Fandango, Shinsen Sushi, 3800 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Casino Fandango, warehouse, 3800 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Casino Fandango, bakery, 3800 S. Carson St., 99 points. Food items were not properly labeled.

Smith’s Food & Drug, grocery, 599 E. William St., 99 points. Floors were not in good repair.

Mallards Restaurant at Empire Ranch Golf Course, 1875 Fairway Drive, 98 points. The oven and sides of the line equipment were coated in grease and food debris. The floors needed to be cleaned. Trash was found in the area behind the line equipment.

Olive Garden, 4253 S. Carson St., 98 points. Floors and some surfaces of equipment needed to be cleaned.

Smith’s Food & Drug, bakery, 599 E. William St., 98 points. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils weren’t clean. The bottoms of coolers needed to be cleaned and sanitized. Floors weren’t clean.

Smith’s Food & Drug, deli, 599 E. William St., 98 points. Food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils weren’t clean. Floor and the main cooler needed to be cleaned and sanitized.

Smith’s Food & Drug, meat, 599 E. William St., 98 points. Surfaces of equipment and utensils weren’t clean. Packing machinery needed to be cleaned and sanitized. Drains needed to be cleaned and sanitized outside of the door. Lights weren’t properly shielded or protected.

Casino Fandango, main kitchen, 3800 S. Carson St., 97 points. Chicken and other food were being held between 42 and 45 degrees in the line cooler. Surfaces of equipment including the outsides and insides of coolers, ovens and fryers needed to be cleaned.

Casino Fandango, Palm Court Grill, 3800 S. Carson St., 97 points. Food was being stored in containers that were inadequately labeled. Some interior food contact surfaces of equipment weren’t easily cleanable or weren’t self draining. The beverage cooler wasn’t approved for storing potentially hazardous foods.

Casino Fandango, Rum Jungle Buffet, 3800 S. Carson St., 97 points. Food items weren’t labeled properly. The floors weren’t clean and some weren’t in good repair.

Casino Fandango, Ti Amo Italian Restaurant, 96 points. Food was found above the required 41 degrees or below. The ice and soda machines and other surfaces needed to be cleaned.

La Enchilada, 557 S. Saliman Road, 94 points. The cutting board needed to be repaired or replaced. Surfaces of equipment and utensils weren’t clean. A certified food handler wasn’t on site.

Juan’s Mexican Grill, 3680 Goni Road, 90 points. Food products in two reach-in coolers were found above 55 degrees. Food wasn’t being prepared or served with minimal manual contact. Surfaces of equipment needed to be cleaned. Bacterial growth was found inside the ice machine.

China East, 1810 Highway 50 E., 89 points. Food in the reach-in cooler was at 55 degrees. Vegetables and cooked chicken and beef needed to be taken out of the cooler in smaller amounts to ensure food is used or discarded within four hours. The dish washing machine wasn’t functioning properly. The microwave and non-food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils needed to be cleaned. Equipment and utensils weren’t being handled or stored in a manner to prevent contamination. Floors weren’t clean or well maintained.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1217 S. Carson St., 89 points. The pizza topping reach-in wasn’t turned on and food was found at 55 degrees. Pizzas were found at 68 degrees. Equipment and utensils weren’t properly sanitized. Pizza ovens were coated in food debris and dust. Facilities for manual dish washing weren’t properly designed or maintained. Drain plugs were missing from the three-basin sink, repeat violation. Floors weren’t clean.