Carson City health inspections for Jan. 13, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City health inspections for Jan. 13, 2017
January 18, 2017
Carson City Health Department’s food-service inspections for Jan. 13. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Pizza Hut, 2441 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.
Wingstop, 3965 S. Carson St., scored 99 points. Plastic eating utensils were being stored in a place vulnerable to contamination.
