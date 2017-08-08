Carson City health inspections for July 28, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Aug. 4. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Corner Cafe, 420 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

FISH Family Dining, 138 E. Long St., scored 100 points.

FISH Food Bank, 138 E. Long St., scored 100 points.

Royal Inn, 1718 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Starbucks, 2320 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Starbucks, 3328 N. Carson St., Suite 15, scored 100 points.

Keva Juice, 2320 S. Carson St., Suite 2, scored 94 points. A self-closing mechanism was missing from the women's bathroom door. There was no proof a certified food handler was on site.