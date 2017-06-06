Carson City health inspections for June 2, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for June 2. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Comstock Country RV Resort, 5400 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

CVS Pharmacy, 3240 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Lucky Strike, 444 E. William St., 100 points.

Schwan's, 45 Red Rock Road, 100 points.

Slot World, Betsy's Cafe, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Slot World, The Pub, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Slot World, sports bar, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Port of Subs, 1621 E. Highway 50 E., Suite B, 99 points. Chlorine disinfectant was missing from a cleaning bucket.

Capitol Shell, 1462 S. Carson St., 90 points. Employees were storing their drinks in the food preparation area, repeat violation. Sandwiches were missing expiration dates on their packaging. Some cabinet doors were broken. There wasn't a certified food handler on site.