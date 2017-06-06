Carson City health inspections for June 2, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City health inspections for June 2, 2017
June 6, 2017
Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for June 2. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Comstock Country RV Resort, 5400 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.
CVS Pharmacy, 3240 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Lucky Strike, 444 E. William St., 100 points.
Schwan's, 45 Red Rock Road, 100 points.
Slot World, Betsy's Cafe, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Slot World, The Pub, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Slot World, sports bar, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Port of Subs, 1621 E. Highway 50 E., Suite B, 99 points. Chlorine disinfectant was missing from a cleaning bucket.
Capitol Shell, 1462 S. Carson St., 90 points. Employees were storing their drinks in the food preparation area, repeat violation. Sandwiches were missing expiration dates on their packaging. Some cabinet doors were broken. There wasn't a certified food handler on site.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Blending brews: The Union prepares to open as legislative bills unite breweries statewide
- Carson High School Class of 2017 graduates
- Mental Health in Carson City: School district focuses on early intervention
Trending Sitewide
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- State workers win at the deadline
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Nevada Legislature: Gov. Brian Sandoval signs four of five budget bills as 2017 Legislature closes
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn