Carson City health inspections for June 9, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for June 9. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, 1870 S. Russell Way, scored 100 points.

Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., 100 points.

Carson Stadium Cinemas, 2571 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Food For Thought, 3256 N. Carson St., Suite 118, 100 points.

LA Bakery, 220 W. John St., 100 points.

Mom & Pop's Diner, 401 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Schat's Bakery, The Cake Shop, 1212 S. Stewart St., 100 points.

Taco Bell, 4539 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Yang's Kitchen, 111 E. Telegraph St., 99 points. A meat cleaver was being improperly stored between a table and a wall.

Schat's Bakery, restaurant, 1212 S. Stewart St., 98 points. Cold cuts and other meats and vegetables were at 42-45 degrees in the reach-in refrigerator.

Caterpillar's, 314 S. Carson St., 97 points. Self-closing mechanisms were missing from the bathroom doors.

Antojitos el Mundo Latino, 910 E. William St., 96 points. Food wasn't properly labeled. The paper towel dispenser at the employee sink wasn't working.

Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., 92 points. Food wasn't properly labeled and dated. Frozen food was inadequately covered. Shelves were covered with dirty cardboard. The grease receptacle and garbage storage container lids were open. The grease receptacle was coated in food debris. Cracked wall tiles were found behind the dishwasher. Light bulbs weren't properly covered.

China Chef, 3135 E. Highway 50, 73 points. Cold foods were being held above 46 degrees (raw chicken kabobs and shrimp were found with internal temperatures of 68 degrees). Food was being left out for long periods of time, and no temperature control was being maintained to ensure food safety. The dishwasher wasn't functional, so all the dishes that were being used to prepare food weren't properly sanitized and posed a contamination risk. The floor squeegee and brooms were being stored above onions. A bowl of raw chicken was being prepped in a three-basin sink that wasn't first cleaned and sanitized. An employee was seen measuring spices with the same spoon he or she used to remove raw meat from the reach-in cooler. Containers of poisonous materials were improperly labeled (WD-40 was being stored in a generic mustard bottle). Food wasn't properly labeled or stored in approved containers. Raw chicken was being stored above ready-to-eat seafood salad. Also, raw meat was being improperly stored above fruit in the walk-in cooler. The cutting boards needed to be repaired or replaced. Surfaces of equipment and utensils weren't clean. The soda machine nozzles were dirty. The lid of the reach-in cooler was caked in food debris. Shelves and the area under the cutting board needed to be cleaned. Grease buildup was found on equipment.