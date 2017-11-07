Carson City health inspections for Nov. 2, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Nov. 3. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, school cafeteria, 1837 N. Mountain St., scored 100 points.

Mi Casa Too, 3809 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Viet Pho, 444 E. William St., Suite 6, 100 points.

Juan's Mexican Grill, Suite 2, 99 points. Floors needed to be cleared of grease and food debris.

7-Eleven, 3232 E. Highway 50, 98 points. The garbage storage container lids were open. Debris and personal items from employees were found behind one of the rear exit doors.

Recommended Stories For You

Gold Dust West, Express Snack Bar, 2171 E. Highway 50, 98 points. Surfaces of line equipment were coated in grease and food debris. Floors also weren't clean.

Gold Dust West, Ole Ole Mexican Restaurant, 2171 E. Highway 50, 98 points. Surfaces of line equipment were coated in grease and food debris. Floors also weren't clean.

Gold Dust West, The Grille, 2171 E. Highway 50, 94 points. Sandwich meat in cold holding trays were found at 50 degrees. The reach-in cooler in which salads were stored was found at 46 degrees. Floors weren't clean, and line equipment needed to be sanitized.

Aldertos Fresh Mexican Food, 1250 S. Carson St., 91 points. Employee drinks were found in a food preparation area. Dirty cardboard was covering wire shelves in the walk-in refrigerator. A certified food handler wasn't on site.