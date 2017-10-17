Carson City health inspections for Oct. 12, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Oct. 12. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Applebee's, 3300 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Domino's Pizza, 3231 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Jacksons Food Stores, 1400 Rand Ave., 100 points.

Kim Lee's Sushi and Teriyaki, sushi bar, 319 N. Carson St., 100 points.

The Lady Tamales, 933 E. Woodside Drive, Suite 102, 100 points.

Las Marias Mexican Restaurant, 1939 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Pure Ground Ingredients, 2500 Arrowhead Drive, 100 points.

Papa Murphy's Take and Bake, 1894 E. Highway 50, Suite 50, 99 points. Cloths used on food-contact surfaces weren't being properly used for optimal sanitization.

Applebee's, restaurant, 3300 S. Carson St., 98 points. Floors and knobs, thermometers and surfaces of the kitchen's line equipment needed to be cleaned.

Kim Lee's Sushi & Teriyaki, oyster bar, 319 N. Carson St., 98 points. Bacterial growth was found in the ice machine.

Arco AM-PM, 4340 N. Carson St., 97 points. A certified food handler wasn't on duty.

99 Cents Only, 2080 E. William St., 96 points. The rubber door sweeps installed at the rear entrance were damaged, potentially allowing the entry of insects and rodents.

Viet Pho, 444 E. William St., Suite 6, 96 points. The high-temperature dishwasher didn't reach 180 degrees in the final rinse cycle.

El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson St., 95 points. The salad bar reach-in cooler was at 44 degrees. Food wasn't being prepared or served with minimum manual contact. Sanitizer was missing from the dishwasher's final rinse cycle.

Maverik, 3922 E. Highway 50, 95 points. Wood on a fixture was exposed, leaving it vulnerable to erosion. Paper towels were missing from the employee sink. A trash storage container was missing a closeable lid.

Terrible's, 4640 S. Carson St., 95 points. Equipment and utensils weren't being properly sanitized. The sanitizer sink leaked and needed to be repaired.

McDonald's, 3200 Market St., 94 points. The sink near the ice cream freezer didn't have running water. Biofilm buildup was found in the ice machine.

Port of Subs, 3721 N. Carson St., 94 points. Paper towels and liquid soap were missing from the employee sink.

Subway, 2073 E. Highway 50, Suite 1, 94 points. Food was being held at temperatures that support bacterial growth. Cloths weren't clean or didn't contain enough sanitizer residual.

Kim Lee's Sushi & Teriyaki, main kitchen, 319 N. Carson St., 93 points. The mechanical dishwasher wasn't primed so dishes weren't being properly sanitized. Additionally, the sanitizer level sign-off sheet wasn't being regularly updated. Floors and the interior of the dishwasher needed to be cleaned. The fryer was coated in grease, and grease was pooling on the floor under the fryer.