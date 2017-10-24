Carson City health inspections for Oct. 20, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Oct. 20. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

99 Cents Only, 2080 E. William St., scored 100 points.

Burger King, 3589 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Scoups, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 4, 100 points.

Nice & Easy Catering, mobile food vehicle, 99 points. Sealant was needed where a metal insert joined the floor.

Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, 3697 S. Carson St., 98 points. Biofilm was found inside the ice machine.

Bamboo Gardens, 4250 Cochise St., Suite 40, 95 points. Food wasn't properly labeled and dated. Biofilm was found inside the ice machine. Garbage storage container and grease receptacle lids weren't closed.

Golden Dragon Restaurant, 3250 Retail Drive, Suite 150, 95 points. Food wasn't properly labeled and dated. Self-closing devices were missing from the men's and women's bathroom doors. Garbage storage container lids were open.

Thai Thai, 1300 S. Stewart St., 95 points. Food wasn't labeled as required. Rice was being left overnight in a hot holding container. Bleach and soap were being mixed for sanitizing purposes. Grease was coating work tables and sides of equipment.

Jack in the Box, 3225 Retail Drive, Suite 7320, 92 points. An empty food container was blocking the sink, corrected on site. Paper towels were missed from the employee hand-wash sink, corrected on site. The waste grease receptacle lid was open.

The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St., Suite 100, 88 points. The hand-wash sink was being used for food preparation. Cutting board surfaces were cracked, cut or chipped. The drain plug for the sanitizer sink was broken. The faucet on the three-basin sink was leaking. Pink biofilm was found inside the ice machine. Knobs, doors and interior surfaces of coolers needed to be cleaned and sanitized. Food debris needed to be cleared from the inside of the pizza ovens. Food spillage was found in the walk-in refrigerator. Grease and food debris were present between line equipment. Floors, especially under the line equipment, weren't clean.

Taqueria La Salsa, 1946 E. Highway 50, 86 points. Employees were seen handling dishes and returning to food preparation without first washing their hands. Employees were seen handling raw seafood, then tortillas, without washing their hands between tasks. Dates were missing on food packages in the cooler. Frozen hamburger and beef were being improperly thawed on a counter. Food spillage was found in two of the reach-in coolers where raw chicken was being stored above produce and cooked meat. A noncommercial microwave was being used to heat rice and other food. Grease splatter and food debris were built up on the kitchen line equipment. Spilled sauces were found in the meat cooler. Grease and food debris were found on the floor.