Carson City health inspections for Oct. 27, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Oct. 27. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Hacienda Market and Grill, meat and seafood department, 2040 E. William St., scored 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, mobile food vehicle, 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, produce department, 2040 E. William St., 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, bakery, 2040 E. William St., 99 points. Many baked goods and gelatin products weren't properly labeled.

Western Nevada College, Wildcat Den Cafe, 2201 W. College Parkway, 98 points. Floors weren't clean, and walls or ceilings weren't easily cleanable.

Denny's Restaurant, 2299 N. Carson St., 97 points. The hot water faucet handle on the employee sink was loose, and the hot water was at 136 degrees, higher than the required 110 degrees. The grease waste receptacle was coated in grease and its lids weren't closed.

Hacienda Market and Grill, grocery, 2040 E. William St., 96 points. Eggs were being stored above meat, corrected on site.

Hacienda Market and Grill, deli, 2040 E. William St., 92 points. Chlorine residual was missing from the final rinse cycle of the low-temperature dishwasher, corrected on site. Access to the employee hand-wash sink was blocked by equipment, corrected on site.

Dubois Health Center, 201 E. William St., Suite 1, 76 points. There was no employee hand-wash sink for staff to wash their hands. Scoops to dispense herbs, spices, grains and other products weren't being properly cleaned in a three-compartment sink. The store was lacking a hot water system. There were no open site drains to accommodate a three-compartment sink. A mop wasn't found on site. Self-closing mechanisms were missing from the bathroom doors. Garbage storage container lids were open. Light colored and easily cleanable floors needed to be installed in the sink area. Sink fixtures needed to be installed in rooms with smooth, nonporous walls and ceilings.