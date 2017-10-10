Carson City health inspections for Oct. 6, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Oct. 6. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Bully's, 3530 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Carson City School District Central Warehouse, West Telegraph and Richmond streets, 100 points.

Carson Lanes, Alley's Snack Bar, 4600 Snyder Ave., 100 points.

Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 3250 Retail Drive, Suite 100, 100 points.

Elks Lodge No. 2177, 515 N. Nevada St., 100 points.

Fuji Park food facility, 701 Clear Creek Road, 100 points.

Johnny Rockets, 4600 Snyder Ave., Suite B, 100 points.

Murphy-Bernardini Juvenile Detention Center, 1545 E. Fifth St., 100 points.

Rand Avenue Convenience Store, 1800 E. Highway 50, Suite 14, 100 points.

San Rafael Coffee Company, 711 S. Carson St., Suite 3, 100 points.

Subway, 3959 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Super Mercado El Torito, bakery, 304 E. Winnie Lane, Suite 308, 100 points.

Super Mercado El Torito, grocery, 304 E. Winnie Lane, Suite 308, 100 points.

Talents Athletic Center, 2749 N. Carson St., Suite 160, 100 points.

U.S. Submarine Base, 1894 E. Highway 50, Suite 10, 100 points.

La Enchilada, mobile food vehicle, 98 points. Cutting boards were damaged with cracks and cuts.

Carson Lanes, Eleventh Frame Lounge, 4600 Snyder Ave., 97 points. The hand-washing sink was being used as a dump sink.

Carson Lanes, service bar, 4600 Snyder Ave., 97 points. The hand-washing sink was being used as a dump sink.

Olive Garden, bar and lounge, 4253 S. Carson St., 95 points. The hand-washing sink was being used as a dump sink.

Olive Garden, restaurant, 4253 S. Carson St., 95 points. Soup wasn't being reheated to the proper temperature before being served.

Super Mercado El Torito, meat department, 304 E. Winnie Lane, Suite 308, 95 points. Frozen pork and chicken were being improperly thawed. Cloths used on food-contact surfaces weren't clean or didn't contain enough sanitizer residual. Floors and walls needed to be cleaned.

La Enchilada, restaurant, 557 S. Saliman Road, 92 points. Two reach-in refrigerators were holding food above 50 degrees. The grill, line equipment, floors and interior surfaces of coolers needed to be cleaned.

Sierra Tortilla, 3579 E. Highway 50, 86 points. Employees were seen touching tortillas without gloves. Employees were seen putting on gloves without first washing their hands. A dog was found in the tortilla production area, corrected on site.

Bistro at the Bryan, 901 S. Stewart St., 84 points. Open drink containers were found in the food preparation area. Employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly before putting on gloves. An employee was seen handling wax paper for baked goods after wiping his or her nose. Deli meat was found at 42-45 degrees. Food wasn't being prepared with minimal manual contact. An employee was seen making sandwiches without wearing gloves. The panini press was coated in grease (repeat violation).