Carson City health inspections for Sept. 15, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Sept. 15. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Arco AM/PM, 1017 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 110 S. Thompson St., 100 points.

Carson Middle School, 1140 W. King St., 100 points.

Donuts to Go, 1413 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 E. Fifth St., 100 points.

Frank Cook, barbecue caterer, Dayton, 100 points.

Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, 100 points.

Fritsch Elementary School, 504 Bath St., 100 points.

Seeliger Elementary School, 2800 S. Saliman Road, 100 points.

Taqueria Uruapan, 4601 Goni Road, Suite A, 94 points. Many items in the refrigerators and freezers weren't labeled and dated. Numerous meats and other foods weren't covered or wrapped in plastic. There wasn't a certified food handler on duty.

McDonald's, 2001 N. Carson St., scored 93 points. Employee drinks were found in the food preparation area, corrected on site. Biofilm was found in the large ice machine.