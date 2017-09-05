Carson City health inspections for Sept. 6, 2017

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Sept. 1. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Carson City Municipal Golf Course, bar and lounge, 3999 Centennial Park Drive, scored 100 points.

Carson City Municipal Golf Course, second-level buffet overflow area, 3999 Centennial Park Drive, 100 points.

Courtyard by Marriott, 3870 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Tito's Mexican Restaurant, bar and lounge, 444 E. William St., 100 points.

KFC, 2523 N. Carson St., 99 points. The garbage storage container lids were open.

Little Caesar's Pizza, 1820 E. William St., 99 points. The garbage storage container lids were open.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, 3198 N. Deer Run Road, 98 points. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils weren't clean. In particular, grease buildup was found on hood grates, and the freezers needed to be defrosted and cleared of ice. Floors behind and under the kitchen line equipment needed to be cleaned.

Taqueria Fuentes, 3391 E. Highway 50, 97 points. A supply of paper towels wasn't present. Utensils were being stored in a sink.

Tito's Mexican Restaurant, restaurant, 444 E. William St., 96 points. Food in storage needed to be dated. The reach-in cooler was found at 45 degrees and needed to be turned down to ensure proper cold holding temperatures. Nonfood-contact surfaces, including the top of the warming units, hood grates and equipment above the grill top, weren't clean.

Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., 95 points. The reach-in cooler was holding food at 45 degrees. Similarly, the standing cooler was found at 50 degrees.

Carson City Municipal Golf Course, Eagle's Landing, 3999 Centennial Park Drive, 94 points. The reach-in cooler was holding food at 57 degrees. Grease and food debris were found on kitchen line equipment.