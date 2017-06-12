Carson City Horseshoe Club prepares for new tenants | NevadaAppeal.com

The former Horseshoe Club is prepping for new tenants.

A new, locally-owned restaurant is expected to go into 2,887 square feet on the first floor of 402 S. Carson St. at the start of the new year, said Samuel Douglass, broker, John Uhart Commercial Real Estate Services.

"The lease is out for signature," said Douglass.

Renovated and now ready for lease on the second floor is 2,887 square feet consisting of 10 offices, three bathrooms and storage space accessed from a separate entrance on Telegraph Street.

Next door at 408 N. Carson St., 2,695 square feet on the ground floor is being remodeled for retail for one or two tenants.

The restaurant, office and retail space is all $1.25 per square foot.

Plans are to turn the second floor space at 408 N. Carson St. into a two-bedroom apartment and two studios, said Douglass.

"We haven't focused on that yet," said Douglass.

Also, work on the facades of both buildings should be completed in the next four to six weeks, he said.

The $127,436 exterior work is being partly paid for through Carson City's Facade Improvement Program, which reimburses half the cost up to $25,000 for eligible projects in the city's redevelopment areas.

The entire rehabilitation project was designed by Joey Lassonde Drafting and Design and the construction contractor is Paul Brooks General Contractor.

The building at 410 N. Carson St. was sold late last year to Douglass Development LLC, a Reno developer and relative of the property's broker.

An art studio has leased the 2,500 square-foot first floor and should open in September, said Douglass. Building permits have been submitted for two, 1,250 square-foot apartments on the second floor and should be completed in four to five months, he said.

The Horseshoe Club closed its doors in 2015. Its unrestricted gaming license was grandfathered in prior to city code requiring casinos to operate 100 hotel rooms and was sold last year to Silver Bullet LLC, which plans to open a second Bodines Casino in north Carson City.