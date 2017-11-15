Carson City hosting food, turkey drives Thursday at Carson Nugget, Carson Mall

KOH Radio's Feed Nevada Day and The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Kick Off will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Feed Nevada and the Red Kettle Kick Off is an opportunity to help The Salvation Army fill their holiday food boxes.

This year's event will feature a Kettle Kick Off breakfast at Black Bear Diner and a Silent Auction.

Events to be held at Max Casino located at 900 South Carson Street in Carson City and Sanchez Ranch Meat Company located at 17034 Highway 395 in Minden next to Starbucks.

For information call 775-887-9120.

Today, the The Carson Mall is collecting food from 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to complete Thanksgiving food baskets for Friends in Service Helping. Nonperishable foods, especially mixed fruit, green beans, corn, yams, gravy envelopes and broth are needed. On Friday, The Salvation Army and Max Casino will hold a turkey donation drop-off at 900 S. Carson St., starting at 6 a.m. Call 775-883-0900 for information.

Also today, the annual Holiday for the Hungry High Five Turkey Drive will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event, in which frozen turkeys will be accepted, will take place on Carson Street in front of the Carson Nugget (look for the FISH truck).

Drop off a frozen turkey to help FISH and the Carson Nugget provide a "Holiday for the Hungry" on Thanksgiving. Donations of canned sides also are welcome.

Cash donations of $10 or more also are welcome. For information, call FISH at 882-3474.

Walton's Funerals and Cremations is collecting new and gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and gloves through November. Donations will be gathered and delivered to Good Shepherd's Clothes Closet in Reno, which provides clothing and personal care items to those who can't afford them. New or gently used sweaters, jackets, scarves and gloves can be dropped off at any Walton's location in the region. Local sites include: Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1521 Church St., Gardnerville; and Walton's Funerals and Cremations, Chapel of the Valley, 1281 North Roop St., Carson City. Go to http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.

This month, several locations in the multi-county Northern Nevada Area Team will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan's Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need from around the world. During the project's National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20, Carson City residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. This year, the Northern Nevada Area Team hopes to contribute more than 16,000 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children. Drop-off locations include Mason Valley Assembly of God, 210 N. Oregon St., Yerington; Calvary Chapel, 1635 Clearview Drive, Carson City; and LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden.

The local Salvation Army is expecting to help more than 3,000 low-income people this holiday season with Angel Tree toys for kids, food baskets for families, utility and rental assistance and other dire needs for those in need. For information, call 775-887-9120.

Smith's Food and Drug is again offering customers a convenient way to help others with its Bringing Hope To the Table donation drive. Through Dec. 31, customers can add a $1, $5 or $10 donation to their grocery orders. All contributions will be converted into Smith's gift cards for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The drive ties into Smith's newly launched Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, an effort aimed at ending hunger in the communities Smith's calls home and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.

Now through Dec. 15, Carson City Hyundai is donating $50 for new and $20 per used vehicle sold to two programs: The Angel Tree program and Food For Thought. Food For Thought provides food for kids who are less fortunate and don't have food over the weekend.

Michael Hohl Motor Company, 3700 S. Carson St.; Michael Hohl Subaru, 2910 S. Carson St.; Michael Hohl Honda, 2800 S. Carson St.; Michael Hohl RV Center, 4500 N Carson St.; Michael Hohl RV Service Center, 4455 S. Carson St.; Battle Born Harley-Davidson, 2900 Research Way are all Toys For Tots and Ron Wood Family Resource Center drop off locations.

Toys for Tots: Families who need toys for Christmas can sign up to receive them starting on Nov. 27 through Dec. 22. The Toys for Tots hotline, 775-600-3861, will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Spanish speakers can call 775-600-3428. For information, call Joyce Buckingham at 775-884-2269.

Farmers Insurance District Office, 425 East Long St., is a Toys for Tots drop off location. For more information, call 434-0545.

Email your Holiday Help items to editor@nevadaappeal.com.