Carson City Hyundai changes ownership | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City's Hyundai auto dealership has changed hands and relocated across the street.

Campagni Auto Group sold its franchise to Carson Car Center LLC at the beginning of the month and starting June 9 the Hyundai dealership opened, at 3659 S. Carson St., as Carson City Hyundai.

"We plan to embrace (Hyundai) and push it," said Wayne Lew, general manager, Carson City Hyundai.

The dealership already has certified Hyundai technicians working in its eight-bay service center.

Lew said the dealership will have between 150-200 new and pre-owned cars to sell on the lot.

Prior to buying the Hyundai franchise, Carson Car Center sold a variety of used cars from different auto makers.

Across the street, Campagni Auto Group plans to sell used cars where its Hyundai shop once operated, said Janine Reynolds, business manager for Campagni's Ford dealership next door.

"It was nice to keep the Hyundai dealership in Carson City," said Reynolds.

Campagni opened its Carson City Hyundai-Mazda dealership in 2001 and in 2008 stopped selling Mazdas and no one took over the franchise.

Campagni bought the Toyota-BMW dealership, in the same location as the new Hyundai dealer, and in 1999 purchased the Ford dealership.

Campgani Auto Group retains Carson City Toyota at 2590 S. Carson St. and Capitol Ford at 3660 S. Carson St.