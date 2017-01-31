Carson City Judge Thomas Armstrong honored by Nevada Judges Association | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Judges Association honored Carson City Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge Thomas R. Armstrong with its Judge of the Year Award at the 2017 Winter Seminar.

“I am very surprised. Prior to becoming a judge, I worked in almost every jurisdiction in the State of Nevada and always had the utmost respect for all the work the judges performed. I hope to live up to the award and will continue to serve you. I really appreciate it,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong has been Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge in Carson City, Department I, since 2011.

He teaches evidence at the New Judge Orientation, is the Chair of the Legislative Committee, serves on the Nevada Supreme Court Indigent Defense Committee, Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline, the Specialty Court Funding Committee, and served four years on the Judicial Council of the State of Nevada.

Armstrong also is a board member of the Circles of Support and a former board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said Judge Cynthia Leung, 2016 Judge of the Year.

The Nevada Judges Association consists of more than 80 Justices of the Peace and Municipal Court Judges from the Justice and Municipal Courts throughout Nevada.