Carson City Library up for national award

The Carson City Library is in the running for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, which "honors outstanding libraries and museums that contribute significantly to the wellbeing of their communities."

"It is an honor to be recognized for the work we are doing at the library," said Director Sena Loyd. "Libraries serve as a community hub, and we make every effort to welcome and serve people of all ages and all walks of life."

Nevada Sen. Aaron Ford nominated the library for its innovative programming designed to serve the community.

"It is my pleasure to nominate the Carson library for several reasons," he said. "Particularly, I selected them for offering a first-of-its-kind in the country workforce training program where Nevadans can earn nationally recognized credentials in advanced manufacturing that allow them to get good-paying, middle-class jobs at companies like Tesla and Click Bond."

Finalists will be announced early next year, with winners being honored at a National Medal award ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in the spring.

"Selected institutions demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service, exceeding the expected levels of community outreach," according to the Institute of the Museum and Library Services website.

Loyd said in addition to the collection of nearly 96,000 items, the library also houses more than 100 public computers as well as classes in technology and other skills. Each year, Carson High School freshmen learn video-making skills through a partnership with the library's Digitorium.

"Digital literacy is the new literacy," Loyd said. "While the library will always offer books, we also see it as our role to teach 21st Century skills to the community, and to make information accessible to all."

Ford endorses that vision.

"Our public libraries are vital information and learning centers," he said. "In fact, in my estimation, their importance is understated even though they are being relied upon and will have an increasing role as a source of basic to specialized education and training."