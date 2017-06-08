Carson City makes MapGeo available | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City makes MapGeo available
June 8, 2017
Carson City Public Works has a new way to access the city's map data.
MapGeo is an online interactive mapping application that uses geographic information system (GIS) to provide the latest property information and dozens of other map layers to staff and citizens. MapGeo can be accessed via most web browsers, including Internet Explorer, Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, on both desktops and mobile devices.
"MapGeo is a real step forward for the city to get spatial information out to our staff and citizens in a timely and accurate manner," said Matthew Lawton, asset manager.
MapGeo provides direct integration with Google StreetView allowing users to query property data while exploring images of Carson City's streets.
MapGeo is available at http://www.carson.org/mapgeo.
