Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell to present annual State of the City address | NevadaAppeal.com

What a difference a year makes. Carson City has come a long way and has made many changes during 2016, but still has miles to go.

Mayor Robert Crowell will present his annual State of the City address, free and open to the public, at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Carson City Community Center Bob Boldrick Theater.

The address, “Carson City – A Community Working Together,” will cover the “many interactions and cooperation between our public and private institutions and organizations,” writes Mayor Crowell.

He further states, “I also will be talking about the Carson economy and growth as well as City finances.”

As Carson City continues to grow along with the region, Mayor Crowell’s goal is to “maintain our quality of life, accommodate our new demographics and create a sustainable economy.”

In the past, the mayor has addressed the Carson City Chamber of Commerce businesses at its January luncheon; however, due to attendance limitations, the popular event has been moved this year to the Bob Boldrick Theater to better accommodate the entire community. The Chamber continues to coordinate the event.

Crowell is Carson’s sixth mayor since the city and Ormsby County consolidated in 1969. He’s currently in his third and final term.

For those not able to attend, the event will be televised live on the city’s public access channel at http://www.carsontv.org/a-tv-channels/gov-channel/ and live at http://www.carson.org.