Carson City mayor declares Friday Mark Lindquist Day

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell is proclaiming Friday as Mark Lindquist Day of Hope-Inspiration and Healing Day.

Lindquist, a 48-year-old single father of two teenage boys, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. He lost his wife two years ago to cancer and this is his second bout with cancer.

Lindquist has recently taken short term disability from his job at Tesla due to chemotherapy which causes him to suffer from severe nausea, pain and fatigue. The community has responded with several fundraisers including a pub crawl.

DJ Stage and clinical hypnotist Dan Kimm will hold an event Friday at Silver Oak Golf and Event Center. Festivities begin with cocktail music by Jason King Roxas from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. comedians Bob Johnston and Ethan Pickett will entertain until 9 p.m. Kimm will perform his HYPNOT!C hypnosis show.

There will be a raffle, silent auction and a 50/50 raffle as well. Tickets are $20 and $25 at the door. Call Trisha Kruger at 775-721-1482 or Dan Kimm 775-230-1174 for tickets.

There will be an after party at Living the Good Life, 1480 N Carson St.