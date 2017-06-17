Carson City Off-Road changes Sunday’s times | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Off-Road changes Sunday’s times
June 17, 2017
The organizers of the Carson City Off-Road have changed the start times for Sunday's events. They are now as follows: The Pro men's race is going to start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Pro women's race is now going to start at 7:40 a.m.; The Kids race will be starting at 7:45. The schedule change was announced this afternoon by race organizers.
