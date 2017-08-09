Carson City parks employee dies of apparent heart attack | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Parks and Recreation lost one of its own Tuesday after a contracted employee suffered an apparent heart attack.

Medics were dispatched to Fuji Park around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive subject. A Good Samaritan found the employee sitting in his vehicle and called 911. The Samaritan began CPR until paramedics arrived, though he was unresponsive.

"We are stunned at the loss of our friend and coworker," said City Manager Nick Marano in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends who lost a great man today and who will be sorely missed."

The name of the employee is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is also pending to determine the official cause of death.