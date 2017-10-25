Carson City Pediatric Dentistry to hold candy buy back

After Halloween, trick or treaters can turn their candy into cash while supporting a good cause.

Carson City Pediatric Dentistry is offering to buy back candy after the Halloween festivities. For every pound of candy up to five pounds kids will be paid $2.

"It helps the kids give back and get something in return that lasts longer than a lollipop," said billing specialist Jessica Witt.

Witt said by encouraging kids to sell their candy, they can use the money toward toys or other entertainment that in the long run will last and most likely be more healthy.

"Being a dentist we would rather they not eat all that candy," Witt said.

And none of the candy goes to waste. All of the donated sweets are shipped overseas to soldiers serving in the military.

Recommended Stories For You

"It started to help the troops and it is just something fun for the kids," Witt said.

She said generally everyone enjoys the exchange because it helps reduce the amount of waste post-Halloween.

"We get lots of good reception, the kids get excited, the parents love the idea," Witt said. "They are all for it because they end up eating candy all year and then most of it gets tossed. So now the kids can keep a few pieces and not waste the rest."

The buyback is happening from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 through Nov. 10. Carson City Pediatric Dentistry is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch between 12:20 and 1:30 p.m. It's located at 4530 S. Carson Street.