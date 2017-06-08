Carson City Planning Commission seeking applicants | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City is seeking applicants for an open position on the Planning Commission.

The commission oversees all matters pertaining to the city's planning and zoning, land use and growth management, and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

Meetings are held the last Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, Sierra Room. Applicants must be willing to serve approximately 12 to 16 hours a month. The commissioners serve without compensation.

The open commissioner's term expires in June 2021. Applicants must be a Carson City registered voter to qualify.

The Board of Supervisors will interview applicants and appoint the member at its regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 3.

The city's Boards, Committees, and Commissions Policy and Procedures can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/volunteer.

Applications are due July 20 and become public documents once submitted.

Applications can be found online at carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions.