Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz being honored | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz is being honored by the American Public Works Association (APWA).

He has been chosen along with nine other public works directors in the country to receive the Top 10 Public Works Leader of the Year Award for his leadership during 2017.

APWA is planning to present the award to Schulz during a Board of Supervisors meeting in May.

The association has over 28,500 members, including local, county, state/province, and federal agencies as well as private sector professionals.