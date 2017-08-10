Carson City Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee has opening | NevadaAppeal.com

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee has an opening.

The position is for a citizen-at-large member to finish a term that expires Jan. 1, 2020.

The committee makes recommendations to the Redevelopment Authority on redevelopment plan areas, incentive programs, special event funding and other redevelopment matters.

The committee meets quarterly on the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Carson City Community Center's Sierra Room. Committee membership requires a commitment of up to 10 hours a month and members serve without compensation.

Applications are available online at carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions. Applications are being accepted until the position is filled and are public once submitted.

The Board of Supervisors will interview candidates at one of its meetings, which are held the first and third Thursday of each month.