Carson City resident one of last to leave massacre scene

Carson City resident Becky Wilson was one of the last people to leave the concert venue early Monday morning after Stephen Paddock killed 59 people in the massacre that happened late Sunday night in Las Vegas. A man next to her had been shot and she went into "mom mode" and stayed with him until paramedics could come.

"You just do what you have to do," Wilson said. "We were on the ground and I could hear he had been shot, so I whipped off my outer shirt and started to pressure it and help."

She said they had a group of people sitting with the man, including his girlfriend, as they held his hand and assured him he would be all right.

"There wasn't much blood, but he was having trouble breathing and he said he couldn't feel his legs," Wilson said. "But we stayed with him until the medics could come."

Once a paramedic got there, they carried the man away on a plastic table and Wilson ran from the venue. She said she ended up back at her hotel, The Luxor, where a security guard let her in a side door to hide, but at that time she had gotten separated from her two friends and was alone.

"After being in Vegas for a few days, you get used to the dings and the noise," Wilson said. "(When I entered the hotel) there was no noise, nothing, not a fricking person in sight."

Because the hotel was in lockdown, Wilson couldn't get back into her room. But she still didn't know what had happened at the event, so confused and scared, she wedged herself between a Pepsi vending machine and the wall to wait for it to be safe.

"I called my kids and was texting my family until my phone died," Wilson said. "They were so relieved to hear from me."

Wilson said she was in that spot until nearly 3:30 a.m. before she could get back into her room and she said while she was there, she prayed and thought about her kids and thought about the shooter.

"You just think why someone would do this, why they are so angry or hurt or upset to make him do this?" Wilson asked. "Then, why this event, because there are events there all the time, the iHeart Radio festival was just the week before. And it is just why, why, why?"

Though the loss was great, Wilson credits the first responders on scene for their tactics and swift response.

"I am grateful for the first responders, for people who jumped in and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department had a wonderful response, they were trained for this and handled it well," Wilson said. "I just wanted to express my praise for them and the community, the response from people to help."

"There are lots of angels out there, I had prayer warriors from all over the U.S. texting and tagging and posting to make sure I was OK."

She said she isn't going to let the shooter win, let him dictate her life with fear.

"I am going back next year," Wilson said. "I am not going to let this determine me, I am going to fight my fear and go. I won't let what happened make me live in fear."