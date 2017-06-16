Carson City reverend honored with title of ‘canon’ | NevadaAppeal.com

The Rev. Richard Snyder of Carson City has been honored for his work in Navajoland by being given the title of "canon."

The appointment was made last weekend by the Rt. Rev. David E. Bailey, bishop of the Episcopal Church in Navajoland (ECN), during the 41st annual ECN convocation. The convocation was held at Good Shepherd Mission, Fort Defiance, Ariz.

Bailey noted Snyder's both lay and ordained involvement in Navajoland which began more than 30 years ago and which includes service as a ministry developer and administrator. Snyder continues to serve on a volunteer basis with ECN on several projects including development of a scholarship program and working with veterans.

Bailey said Snyder was named canon for special ministries and projects. Snyder may now use the title of "the Rev. Canon Richard Snyder," said Bailey.

Canons in the Episcopal Church are generally equivalent to a monsignor in the Roman Catholic Church.

Snyder and his wife Debra renewed their marriage vows in a Navajo ceremony during the convocation. They participated in a Navajo wedding ceremonial 19 years ago during a convocation which was also held at Good Shepherd Mission.

The Episcopal Church in Navajoland is an area mission of the Episcopal Church. Its boundary is contiguous with that of the Navajo Nation. It has been developing indigenous leadership and worship which blends traditional and Episcopal beliefs.

Snyder is employed as chaplain at Warm Springs Correctional Center. He also serves as chaplain for the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and was a chaplain for the Nevada Legislature during the recently completed session.

He was recently appointed to the Nevada Indian Commission by Gov. Brian Sandoval.