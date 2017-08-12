Carson City road report for Aug. 14-20, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

The following information applies to the period of Aug. 14-20.

The I-580 freeway extension is open, but the shared use path located on Fifth Street between Fairview Drive and Airport Road will be closed until September.

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Detours will be set:

Bath Street will be closed between Mountain and Curry streets from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

Division Street will be closed between Bath and Long streets, including the intersection of Division Street and Long Street, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Resident access only.

Little Lane will be closed between Parkland Avenue and 700 feet east of Roop Street for all hours on weekdays.

Lane closures or restrictions expected at the following locations due to road/utility work. Caution is recommended:

Airport Road will be reduced to a single lane between Fifth Street and Butti Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday.

Eagle Station Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Silver Sage Drive and Carson Street from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

The Koontz Lane and Silver Sage Drive intersection will have lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Research Way will have narrowed lanes between College Parkway and Goni Road from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

S. Carson Street southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes between Clear Creek and Snyder avenues from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays.

Fairview Drive north and southbound on-ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays. Ramps will be open during daytime hours.

The intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 395 will have lane reductions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays.

The following closures are planned for community events:

Carson High School's Class of 1967 is hosting a reunion that will close Curry Street between Telegraph and Spear streets from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday.

The Carson Football Kick-off Dinner 2017 will close Curry Street between Fourth and Second streets from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday.